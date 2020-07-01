PM Modi greets V-P Naidu on birthday

By Qayam Published: July 01, 2020, 11:31 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

“Birthday wishes to our energetic Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy life,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said Naidu is admired across the political spectrum for his warm nature, intelligence and wit.

“He has also been exceptional as the Chair of the Rajya Sabha,” Modi said.

Naidu was born on this day in 1949 in Chavatapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

