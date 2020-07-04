PM Modi ‘hesitant’ in taking China’s name: Asad Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “hesitant” in taking China‘s name in the speech during his recent visit to Ladakh.

“Prime Minister, it is good that you met our soldiers and the injured soldiers as well. Their motivation will definitely increase by this gesture,” Owaisi wrote in a series of his tweets [roughly translated from Hindi].

He also shared a clip where the PM was seen saying that “no one has entered and no one is in our country” [spoken in Hindi]. The former termed it as a “monumental goof-up”.

“He’s saying “mooh todd jawab”, but to whom? Why so hesitant in taking China’s name? Today’s show in Leh proves Dushman [China] ghar mein ghus ke baitha hai (the enemy has entered),” he added.

Addressing the PM as ‘chowkidar’ in another tweet, AIMIM party leader questioned if the former had any idea that India would sustain for 12 days if a full-scale war was to take place.

“Does chowkidar know that we can at best sustain a full-scale war for only 12 days factoring in current war wastage reserves?” the tweet read.

In his last tweet, Owaisi said that the reason behind pushing for the Parliament to be convened soon is so that the Opposition seeks accountability from the centre.

“Whether it is Galwan, Hot Springs, Pangong Tso or Depsang, the situation is serious. This is why I’d demanded that Parliament be convened soon so that opposition seeks accountability from the government and they answer our queries regarding the occupation of Indian territory,” his third tweet read.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

