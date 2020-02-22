menu
search
22 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

PM Modi to inaugurate international judicial conference today

Posted by Qayam Published: February 22, 2020, 9:10 am IST
PM Modi to inaugurate international judicial conference today
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Judicial Conference (IJC) here on Saturday.

The IJC is being organised at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in the national capital.

In the evening, Modi will also address the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games, which will be held from February 22 to March 1 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening ceremony at 7 pm.

The Khelo India University Games are being launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha.

It is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3,500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.

There will be a total of 17 sports namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi at the event.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved