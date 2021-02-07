PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Petroleum’s Haldia LPG import terminal

PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Petroleum's Haldia LPG import terminal

Kolkata, Feb 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Bharat Petroleum’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal, built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and having a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

He said that the initiative will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other eastern and north-eastern states of India.

“West Bengal will once again emerge as a key trading destination in the entire eastern region,” he said.

The move was taken as an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household.

