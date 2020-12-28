PM Modi inaugurates India’s first-ever driverless train

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line & launches National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line, via video conferencing on Monday.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line & launches National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/QpDTPZ8Z3h — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

'Make In India' is very important for the expansion of metro services. It reduces cost, savings foreign currency and provides more employment to Indian people: PM Narendra Modi — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

A statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, “These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents. With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of 7% of world’s Metro networks, which can operate without drivers.”