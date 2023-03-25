PM Modi inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line here which comprises 12 stations.

Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station.

Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding it would cut down journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion.

The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

This route will be operated with five trains each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited, they said adding, more trains will be kept as backup.