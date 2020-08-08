PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 8th August 2020 5:47 pm IST
PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha.
The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is situated at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi subsequently watched a short video on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

“The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world’s largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission, ” a statement issued by the PMO said.

“A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format,” the PMO said. 

Source: ANI
Categories
DelhiIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close