PM Modi inaugurates ‘Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra’

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 4:40 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a special project on Saturday that is close to his heart — the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, which is an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

He watched a short video on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ as well as saw a display where the journey of India’s fight with cleanliness from the time of Mahatma Gandhi to PM Modi.

The centre has different wings that celebrate roles of women, cleanliness warriors among others in India’s fight to make cleanliness an acceptable issue in our regular discourse. To make it interesting, there is a selfie zone as well as games available that revolve around cleanliness. Jal Shakti Minister Gajndra Singh Shekhawat was also present.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

