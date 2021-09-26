PM Modi inspects Central Vista Project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Cental Vista Project construction work in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)