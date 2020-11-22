PM Modi lays foundation stone for water-supply projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present on the occasion said: “In 70 years drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we are here to take forward such projects in over 3,000 villages of the region.”

The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts.

Village Water and Sanitation Committees or Paani Samiti have been constituted in all these villages, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.

The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crores. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.

Source: ANI