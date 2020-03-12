PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day event in Leh

A+ A-

New Delhi: The main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held on June 21 this year at Leh in Ladakh and the event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

“The main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga, 2020 will be held on June 21 at Leh, the capital of Ladakh. The event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Naik said at a press conference here.

He added that the event of IDY 2020 promises to be unique and different since such a large congregation for Yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time.

A 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) is the highlight of observation of IDY. The Prime Minister is expected to carry out ‘yogasanas’ based on CYP along with an anticipated gathering of 15,000 to 20,000 people on the Yoga Day at Leh.

“Industrial bodies like CII and FICCI, educational bodies like CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other stakeholders have already prepared plans and programmes for the IDY-2020. The preparatory activities normally start three to four months prior to IDY, through thousands of CYP training programmes across the country, Naik said.

Last year, the Yoga Day event was held in Ranchi and the Prime Minister had participated in the programme.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Modi performed yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.