PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium later today.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad in a few hours from now. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

On his first visit to India, President Trump will land in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat.

The first couple of US will be given a grand welcome as they drive to the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay. This is Trump’s first official visit to India.