PM Modi may speak in Rajya Sabha on Feb 8, defend farm laws: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi may speak in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the motion of thanks to the President’s address, according to sources.

All eyes will be on the Prime Minister during this speech, if it happens.

Sources say the Prime Minister may reply to all the concerns and questions raised by opposition leaders over the farm laws in his address.

Explaining the rationale behind the three farm laws is likely to have enormous political significance in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

This year, the Budget session of Parliament has witnessed massive pandemonium owing to the impasse over the three farm laws.

The House has been adjourned a number of times and the issue has been generating a lot of controversy over the last two days.

