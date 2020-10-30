PM Modi meets family members of late Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia

Gandhinagar: Prime minister Narendra Modi met the family members of brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away recently, on Friday.

The Prime Minister offered his tributes to the brothers and also spoke with the family members at their residence.

Singer and former parliamentarianMahesh Kanodia (83) passed away on October 25 at his residence in Gandhinagar, following a prolonged illness. His brother and veteran actor Naresh died the following Tuesday.

Condoling the demise of the talented duo, who had made their mark in the Gujarati film industry, the Prime Minister had then said, “In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden.”

The PM had earlier paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who passed away at a city hospital on Thursday, after reaching Ahmedabad.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He is scheduled to launch a number of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

As per the official website of the Prime Minister, he is scheduled to flag off Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity and inaugurates Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park there. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.

Source: ANI