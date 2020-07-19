PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 19th July 2020 3:58 pm IST

New Delhi: The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore.

Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people.

Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle.

Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 3.7 crore followers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers.

Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle.

Modi has over 4.5 crore followers on Instagram.

US President Donald Trump has over 8.3 crore followers on Twitter and he follows 46 accounts.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close