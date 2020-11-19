PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Syed AzamPublished: 19th November 2020 10:58 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi on her 192nd birth anniversary.

He said the story of the heroism of Lakshmibai will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

“Tributes to the brave and inspiring Rani Lakshmibai, who introduced her amazing prowess in the first war of independence. Her story of heroism will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe.

She played an important role in the revolt of 1857, known as the first war of independence.

Source: ANI

