menu
search
21 May 2020, Thu
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Posted by Qayam Published: May 21, 2020, 9:48 am IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Former prime minister Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign.

“On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” Modi tweeted.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved