PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Former prime minister Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign.

“On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” Modi tweeted.

Source: PTI

