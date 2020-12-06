PM Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 12:18 pm IST
Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as “Mahaparinirvana Diwas“.

While honouring Dr Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that the leader had for India, adding that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.

“Remembering the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation”

Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

READ:  BJP only knows 'jumla' and 'hamla': KTR on last day of GHMC campaign

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 12:18 pm IST
Back to top button