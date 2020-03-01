PM Modi praises Bihar CM on his birthday

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday admired Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday for the steps Kumar has taken for the development of the state.

Modi’s praise comes days after, Bihar Assembly passed a resolution not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. It also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR), but in its 2010 form, with an amendment. The 2010 format is the one that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under Manmohan Singh brought about.

Kumar, who is just a few months shy of becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, turns 69 on Sunday.

Calling Kumar “my friend”, Modi said that he is a popular leader who came from the bottom. Kumar is the head of Janata Dal (United) — an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Greetings to Bihar’s Chief Minister and my friend, Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he’s been at the forefront of furthering Bihar’s development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Greetings to Bihar’s Chief Minister and my friend, Shri @NitishKumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he’s been at the forefront of furthering Bihar’s development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2020

The NDA in Bihar comprises the JD(U), BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the coalition had won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state and established lead in the Assembly elections.

On his birthday, Kumar is to give a pep talk to the rank and file of the JD(U) at the massive conclave of party workers from across Bihar at the Gandhi Maidan — a virtual show of strength by the party before the Assembly elections due later this year.