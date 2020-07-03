PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

By Qayam Published: July 03, 2020, 11:08 am IST
New Delhi: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Source: PTI
