PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 30th August 2020 1:11 pm IST
pm modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justice.

Imam Hussain’s emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives strength to many, the prime minister said.

“We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many,” Modi said in a tweet.

