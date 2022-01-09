PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation amid surge in infections.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country through a video conference.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and other officials were present at the meeting.

This meeting comes as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus reached 3,623 in the country.

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the chart with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

The last meeting by PM Modi was held on December 24. Since then, the pandemic situation in the country has changed with daily cases recording a massive surge, Omicron being the dominant variant in many cities. Other developments that took place in the intervening period include the announcement of the election schedule in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and the extension of the vaccination program. Teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 are being vaccinated against Covid, while precaution doses will be available for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10.

On Sunday, India reported 1.6 lakh cases, taking the active caseload to around 6 lakh. Several states have brought back weekend curfew, night curfew, and other restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron, which is believed to be driving the present surge.