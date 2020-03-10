PM Modi seen with ‘scamsters’ at Davos-18 meeting

A+ A-

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan took to twitter to slam BJP government and Indian Prime Minister Modi captioning a 2018 conference picture as ‘Modi at Davos with Nirav Modi, Rana kapoor, Chandna Kocchar laughing all the way with the banks!’.

Modi at Davos 2018 with Nirav Modi, Rana Kapoor & Chanda Kochhar. Laughing all the way with the banks! pic.twitter.com/1IiaY9U8w8 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 9, 2020

World Economic Forum(WEF) or the Davos Forum is an elite business and political gathering of over 2500 or more individuals from the spheres of business, politics, finance and media who come together for a four-day conference held annually.

As soon as Prashant Bhushan shared the controversial image, several Twitterati came to Prime Minister’s rescue declaring that he did not help the individuals in the thousands of crore scam that the nation has suffered.

Among the notable persons in the photograph with the Prime Minister is fugitive Diamondtaire Nirav modi. He is a wanted criminal in India for causing Rs 12700 crore loss to Punjab National Bank fled the country under the nose of Modi government. There are allegations that he ran away with the help of the aides of the Prime Minister.

The other person in the photographer is former ICICI bank MD and CEO Chandna Kocchar who stepped down from her position after allegations of corruption were filed against her. Enforcement Directorate stepped in to attach properties belonging to her and her husband. That scam hat has caused thousand crores loss to the nation.

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was arrested by ED under money laundering charges while the RBI took over control of the bank on March 5. The investors have lost around whopping Rs 6.85 lakh crore with Sensex recording the biggest single day fall in the history crashing at 35,104 earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Owing to the scandal the BSE, on the other hand, fell to Rs 137.46 lakh crore today compared to Friday’s close of Rs 144.31 lakh crore amidst the intensified drop in global stocks on Coronavirus concerns.

This crash has led to investors losing nearly Rs 8 lakh crore.