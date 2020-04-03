menu
search
3 Apr 2020, Fri
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

PM Modi to share video message with nation today at 9 am

Posted by Sameer Updated: April 03, 2020, 8:41 am IST
PM Modi to share video message with nation today at 9 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people today at 9 am.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Prime Minister informed: “At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”

Video conference

On Thursday, he had interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Nationwide lockdown

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last “Mann Ki Baat” on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. “My conscience says you will forgive me,” he had said.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved