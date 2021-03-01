PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID19 vaccine.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” tweeted PM Modi.

Appealing people to take the vaccine, PM tweeted, “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021

