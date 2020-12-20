PM Modi to address AMU’s centenary celebrations on December 22

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 20th December 2020 3:03 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on December 22 at 11 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a postal stamp during the event, PMO said. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

“AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan,” the PMO release stated. 

