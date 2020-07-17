PM Modi to address High-Level Segment of ECOSOC later today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council session later today.

“At 8:30 this evening, I would be addressing the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. Would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19, at a time when we mark 75 years of the @UN,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

On July 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Prime Minister will be speaking at the valedictory session along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The theme of this year’s High-level Segment is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia, the MEA had said.

According to MEA, this will be first opportunity for PM to address the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 17th June, for the term 2021-22.

“The theme of the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN, also resonates with India’s Security Council priority, wherein we have called for ‘reformed multilateralism’ in a post-COVID-19 world. It also recalls India’s role, as the holder of the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946). PM had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016,” MEA release read.

The ECOSOC was established as one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and is mandated to offer direction to, and undertake the coordination of, the economic, social, and cultural activities of the United Nations, with responsibility for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development.

Source: ANI