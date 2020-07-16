PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 3:04 pm IST
pm modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, the US-India Business Council said on Thursday.

The two-day virtual summit, organised by top advocacy group US-India Business Council (USIBC), would be held on July 21-22.

The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the US administration who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda.

This year’s line-up includes US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary, US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan, US Senator of Virginia Mark Warner, US Representative of California Ami Bera, Ambassador Kenneth Juster and many others.

“As USIBC celebrates 45 years of work to grow the US-India partnership, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world. His remarks are scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 AM EST/8:30 PM IST,” the USIBC stated.

The summit will also feature senior executives from top US and Indian companies. These corporate leaders include USIBC’s 2020 Global Leadership Award Recipients — Jim Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

“We are honoured to have the Prime Minster join during the 45th anniversary of the US-India Business Council,” said Vijay Advani, USIBC Global Board Chair and Executive Chairman of Nuveen.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close