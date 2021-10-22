PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 22nd October 2021 8:17 am IST
PMO reviews coal supply, power availability situation
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday, his office said.

“PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today,” tweeted PMO India.

His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.

MS Education Academy

The prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button