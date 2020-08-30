PM Modi to address nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

By Tanveer Published: 30th August 2020 8:17 am IST
Source:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday.

Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Speaking at the 67th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

READ:  "Give Cong. leadership to Rahul as PM scared of him: Ripun Bora

He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India’s friendly endeavours. The Prime Minister had urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

He also asked people to visit the website – www.gallantryawards.gov.in – saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour.

“When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired,” he had said.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close