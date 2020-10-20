PM Modi to address nation today at 6 pm

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narender Modi will address the nation today. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening.”

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Though the subject is not exact yet, it is expected that an emphasis will be laid on the coronavirus situation in the country, akin to his previous addresses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing the nation on different occasions ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. In his various addresses, the prime minister has been stressing on the importance of measures like social distancing and wearing masks to keep away from the deadly infection.

India’s COVID-19 tally

There were 46,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 587 related deaths in the last 24 hours as India’s infection tally went up to 7,597,063, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The number of Covid-19 cases and death have been relatively low for two days now — there were 55,722 infections and 579 fatalities on Monday.

For the fourth day in a row, the active cases dropped below the 800,000 marks at 748,538, according to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard at 8 am, India’s death toll has gone up to 115,197, it showed. 69,720 Covid-19 patients recovered between Monday and Tuesday, and the number of recovered is 6,733,328 across the country. The national recovery rate has gone up to 88.63%.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which have been the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases since the last one month. The health ministry said the trend of daily cases of the coronavirus disease in these five reveals the various stages of the decline of active instances.

“These mirror the steady decrease in ACTIVE CASES in the country, with the caseload being sustained below 8L for three days in a row,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday morning with a graph of the cases from these five states.