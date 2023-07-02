PM Modi to gift 28 projects to Varanasi on July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch of Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 28 projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during his two-day visit from July 7.

He will also address a public meeting.

According to the government spokesman, the Prime Minister will inaugurate about 18 projects.

The projects to be inaugurated include Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology’s Skilling and Technical Support Centre (CSTC) located on the Sultanpur-Varanasi National Highway.

The foundation stone of 10 projects costing more than Rs 305 crore will be laid too. These include the beautification of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat. The foundation stone of three railway overbridges will also be laid.

Besides, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the public a 10-storied International Hostel at Banaras Hindu University.

There is also a proposal to lay the foundation for starting work on jetties at Assi Ghat, Shivala Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Panchganga Ghat and Raj Ghat to speed up water transport on the Ganga.

