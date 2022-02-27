PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine issue today

New Delhi: Immediately on his return from Uttar Pradesh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue.

The Prime Minister was in UP for the ongoing campaigning in the assembly elections.

The Prime Minister today said that the government will do whatever possible to bring back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said that the government of India has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan titled ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, adding that thousands of Indian citizens have been flown out of the conflict-ridden country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi.

At the meeting, he had said that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The India Government is bearing the cost of evacuation given the emergency situation prevailing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing, requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine.