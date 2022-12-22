PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Jan 12

Belagavi: Twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka will play a host to National Youth Festival to be organised on January 12 in connection with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and it will be declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after a preliminary meeting of the National Youth Festival on Wednesday, he said around 7,500 representatives from all the states will participate in the youth festival.

Instructions have been given to make proper boarding and lodging facilities for the delegates, and also to prepare the platforms. “We are thankful to PM Modi and Union Youth Empowerment Minister Anurag Thakur for giving an opportunity to Karnataka to host this youth festival,” he said.

Also Read PM Modi to review COVID situation at high-level meeting today

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka ministers Narayanagowda, R. Ashok, Byrati Basavaraj and Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and others.

The CM said the state government has taken a serious note of increasing Covid-19 cases, developments at international level, guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, and precautions and preventive steps were being taken up. A meeting has been convened on Thursday to discuss the emerging situation, the CM said.