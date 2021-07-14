PM Modi to inaugurate Rudraksh convention centre

By IANS|   Published: 14th July 2021 7:54 pm IST
Varanasi: A view of the convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi which is ready for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, the state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: A view of a hall inside the convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi, which is ready for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, the state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: A view of the convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi which is ready for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, the state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: A view of a hall inside the convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi, which is ready for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, the state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button