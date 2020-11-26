PM Modi to visit Hyderabad to review status of Covaxin

News DeskPublished: 26th November 2020 8:32 pm IST
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @narendramodi ON THURSDAY, NOV. 19, 2020** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the virtual inauguration of Bengaluru Technological Summit 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on November 29 to review the status of the coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin, which is being developed by city-based Bharath Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

 The Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad for a day on Sunday is aimed at reviewing the status of Covaxin and to know about its launch, production, and distribution mechanisms.

The Prime Minister will arrive here on a special flight at 4.10 pm at Hakimpet airport from where he will visit the pharma giant and will hold a review on Covaxin. He will leave for Delhi at 5.10 pm.

The Hyderabad based private pharmaceutical company is developing a whole-virion inactivated vaccine called Covaxin that could be licensed by the second quarter of 2021.

The company has started its phase 3 clinical trials this week, according to its executive Director Sai Prasad.

The Prime Minister’s visit is being read as adding the impetus to the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for December 1, 2020.

