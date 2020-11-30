PM Modi to visit Varanasi today

Syed AzamUpdated: 30th November 2020 6:53 am IST
PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday and dedicate to the nation the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) – Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

During the tour, the Prime Minister will attend Dev Deepawali, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project and also visit the Sarnath archaeological site.

The 73 km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH-19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

Dev Deepawali, which has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi, is celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month.

READ:  Less than 50K Covid cases in India for 18th day now

The festival will be started by the Prime Minister by lighting a diya (lamp) on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of Ganga.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 30th November 2020 6:53 am IST
Back to top button