PM Modi, Trump hold one-on-one talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House.

The two leaders will also hold delegation-level talks. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and a press statement by both leaders.

Among others, the two sides will sign deals worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy. Trump had himself confirmed the same during his address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later today, the US President will hold a presser and attend a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his honour before departing at 10 pm.

On Monday, the US President had addressed the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries.

Trump and his wife had also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.