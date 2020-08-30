PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted both in Telugu and in English on Saturday to extend his wishes on Telugu Language Day.

“Today we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

A renowned Telugu writer Ramamurthy was one of the earliest modern linguists of the Telugu language during the British rule.

