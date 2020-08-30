PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 5:54 am IST
PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted both in Telugu and in English on Saturday to extend his wishes on Telugu Language Day.

“Today we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

A renowned Telugu writer Ramamurthy was one of the earliest modern linguists of the Telugu language during the British rule.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  1,190 new Covid cases push Gujarat's tally to 91,329
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close