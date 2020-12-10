PM Modi wishes people of Israel on festival of Chag Hanukkah Sameach

MansoorPublished: 10th December 2020 10:57 pm IST
PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Israel on the festival of Chag Hanukkah Sameach.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people. @netanyahu @PresidentRuvi .”

Hanukkah is also known as Chanukah. It is an eight-day Jewish celebration that marks the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

Source: ANI

READ:  Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over MSP, APMC, urges people to support farmers
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 10th December 2020 10:57 pm IST
Back to top button