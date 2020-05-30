PM Modi wishes Puducherry CM on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday wishes to Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy.

“Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami Ji on his birthday. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life,” Modi said on Twitter.

The chief minister, who turned 73 on Saturday, had requested his partymen and others not to celebrate his birthday as the present situation called for austerity.

Source: PTI

