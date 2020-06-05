PM Modi wishes Yogi Adityanath on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday, saying under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress.

“Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanathJi. Under his leadership the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors,” the prime minister tweeted.

Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his leadership the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. There is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

He said there is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens.

“May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Modi said.

Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.