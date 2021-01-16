PM monitors real-time data of vaccination across country

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday monitored the real-time data of Covid-19 immunisation across all the states after virtually launching the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Modi was constantly monitoring the updates of all the vaccination activities at 3,351 session sites across the country from his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here.

The Centre on Saturday said that over 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive across the country and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far.

A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions at 3,351 sites.

“A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries got inoculated for Covid-19 on the first day of the massive nationwide vaccination drive,” the Health ministry said in a statement.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister heaped praises on the staff who vaccinated the beneficiarieson Saturday.

He also directed the key officials associated with the inoculation process to be in continuous touch with the vaccination centres.

Earlier in the day, Modi had tweeted, “India begins the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive. This is a day of pride, a celebration of the prowess of our scientists and hardwork of our medical fraternity, nursing staff, police personnel and sanitation workers.”

He added that in the second phase, 30 crore people will get vaccinated. “Those who are elderly, who are suffering from serious illness, will get inoculated at this stage,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.