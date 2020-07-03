PM Narendra Modi reaches Ladakh, to review ground security

By SM Bilal Updated: July 03, 2020, 10:32 am IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning reached Leh, Ladakh, to review the on-ground security situation amid the border standoff with China.

In order to boost morale, the Prime Minister will also interact with the soldiers. Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane for the sudden visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit, is the first visit by a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security ever since the June 15 clash in Ladakh where 20 soldiers were killed.

