PM posts video of him feeding peacocks

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 23rd August 2020 1:45 pm IST

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister’s daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said.

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

Modi also posted a Hindi poem with the video.

Source: PTI
