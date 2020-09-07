PM, President, Governors, VC’s to dicuss NEP 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a conference today with President Ram Nath Kovind, Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact.

The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Governors’ Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.