PM recounts anecdotes to praise Harivansh Narayan Singh

New Delhi, Sep 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted anecdotes of Harivansh Narayan Singh ordering his first shoe to his love for books while heaping praise on him for being grounded and impartial. Modi was congratulating the NDA nominee on being re-elected the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson.

“The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens this democracy,” said the Prime Minister in the Upper House after his victory.

Modi recounted how Singh had no shoes for a large part of his life and when he ordered one to be made by a village shoemaker, he would visit him regularly to see the progress just like a “rich person visits to see the progress of his bungalow”. Modi said it shows how grounded he has been al through his life.

Modi also narrated another anecdote when Singh spent his entire scholarship money on buying books, while Singh’s family expected the amount to be brought home. He said that the relation between Singh and books continues till date.

Modi said that the election to this post was essential for the sake of democratic values.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.