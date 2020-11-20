PM reviews India’s vaccination strategy in key meeting

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed India’s vaccination strategy in a key meeting with the concerned officials.

“Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed,” Modi tweeted.

He added that various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, and tech platforms for vaccine roll-out were also discussed in the meeting.

Key officials from the Niti Aayog, Cabinet secretariat, PMO, External Affairs Ministry, and Health Family were part of the meeting.

Source: IANS

