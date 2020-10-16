PM speaks to Uddhav, Yediyurappa, assures help in flood relief

New Delhi, Oct 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa over incessant rainfall in their states and the flood situation. The PM has offered Central assistance to both.

“Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

At least 10 persons were killed on Thursday, several towns and villages inundated, and road and rail traffic hit as the retreating rains wreaked havoc in several districts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada, and parts of Mumbai and coastal Konkan region since Wednesday night, officials said.

Solapur, Kolhpaur, Sangli, Pune, and Satara in western Maharashtra and Latur, Osmanabad and Beed in Marathwada were among the worst-hit.

Meanwhile, the PM also spoke to the Karnataka CM. Taking to Twitter, he informed, “We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway.”

Torrential rains over the last few days caused flash floods in coastal and northern regions of the state, while with the southwest monsoon extending beyond September, excess rains and water-logging in agricultural fields damaged kharif crops before harvesting.

Bagalokot, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir in the state’s north and northwest regions are the worst-affected.

Meanwhile, six teams of the national disaster response force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts for rescue and relief works.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.