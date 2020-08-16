PM, Tendulkar condole Chetan Chauhan’s demise (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi led condolence messages for former India cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan who passed away on Sunday due to kidney failure after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet.

National President of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda also tweeted in hindi: “Shri Chetan Chauhan ji made invaluable contribution to strengthen the BJP organization in Uttar Pradesh. He was also a BJP MP twice. You were the inspiration of millions of youth. From sports to the political world, he created a distinct identity. Their departure is a big loss for us.”

The cricket fraternity also mourned the demise of Chauhan who played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He also played in seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs from them.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said Sachin Tendulkar.

“Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan’s family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!” tweeted Gautam Gambhir.

Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble added in a tweet: “Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

“Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP,” R Ashwin said in a tweet.

“Sad to learn about the demise of #ChetanChauhan . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti !” said Indian batting great VVS Laxman in a tweet.

India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: “Saddened to know about Chetan Chauhan ji passing away. My condolences to his family.”

He and Sunil Gavaskar formed a successful opening partnership, scoring over 3,000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests in the 1970s.

Chauhan played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

